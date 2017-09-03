by Aubrey Byron, News Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the University of Missouri- St. Louis Police Department between August 24 and August 30.

August 24: At 9:45 a.m. an UMSL student notified UMSL PD of an ex-parte order. At 1:14 p.m. an UMSL staff member injured their arm while exiting a shuttle bus near the Millennium Student Center. Private medical attention was sought. At 11:14 p.m. a shuttle driver turned in a found water bottle, and it was held for safe-keeping.

August 25: At 9:30 a.m. UMSL staff members reported a fraudulent check in Woods Hall. At 10:51 a.m. UMSL PD arrested a non-affiliated subject on an outstanding warrant after they were reported attempting to sell a laptop. The subject was transported and released to Florissant PD. At 12:10 p.m. family members of a former employee reported possible fraudulent insurance paperwork. At 2:09 p.m. an UMSL student reported receiving calls claiming to be the IRS attempting to collect money. At 3:56 p.m. an Express Scripts employee at Express Scripts Corporation was transported to the hospital via ambulance after experiencing difficulty breathing.

August 26: An UMSL student made a delayed reported their parked car was struck and damaged at University Meadows between 7/30/17 and 8/18/17. At 8:31 p.m. UMSL PD and Residence Life made contact with a student regarding the smell of marijuana in Oak Hall. It appeared the student was smoking cigarettes in their room.

August 27: No incidents were reported on this date.

August 28: At 12:47 a.m. a reported suspicious person at Lot JJ who had earlier been removed from Metrolink was escorted from campus. At 9:56 p.m. an abandoned vehicle was towed at the request of Express Scripts near Express Scripts Corporation. At 2:39 p.m. a former student was warned against trespassing at Mansion Hill and was escorted from the property. At 3:52 p.m. a letter of concern was received by a student group In Millennium Student Center. Nothing criminal was noted. At 5:10 p.m. UMSL PD assisted Residence Life checking the welfare of an UMSL student in Oak Hall. All was in order. At 8:30 p.m. an auto incident was reported in West Drive Garage between two vehicles. No injuries and only minor damage were reported. At 8:43 p.m. UMSL PD and Residence Life made contact with an UMSL student burning incense in Oak Hall. At 11:08 p.m. A shuttle driver turned in a found jacket and watch. The items were held for safe-keeping.

August 29: At 1:17 p.m. UMSL PD escorted an UMSL student home via the Ted Jones Bike Trail after a disagreement with a boyfriend. At 9:00 a.m. an UMSL student in Oak Hall was transported to the hospital via ambulance experiencing stomach pains. At 12:00 p.m. an auto incident was reported in Lot E between two vehicles. No injuries and only minor damage was reported. At 2:47 p.m. an UMSL student was treated and released by paramedics after a fall from a scooter near J.C. Penney. At 9:44 p.m. UMSL PD checked on a student at Alpha Xi Delta after another reported concerning texts. All was in order.

August 30: At 9:30 a.m. an UMSL student was transported to the hospital via ambulance after fainting in Seton Hall. At 2:10 p.m. an UMSL student was transported to the hospital via ambulance after a slip and fall in the Recreation and Wellness Center. At 5:00 p.m. an UMSL student notified UMSL PD of an ex-parte order.