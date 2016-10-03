By Lori Dresner, Managing Editor/News Editor

This fall, the University of Missouri-St. Louis is in the process of deciding whether to keep its current learning management system (LMS), Blackboard, or migrate to a different system called Canvas. The decision must be made by November 30 and input is being gathered from students, faculty, and staff about which system’s features will best suit the campus’ needs.

Conversations about the LMS have begun due to the fact that UMSL’s contract with Blackboard is ending in December. If the campus chooses to stay with Blackboard, there would still be a migration process of upgrading to the new Blackboard Ultra Experience, which would contain new and upgraded features of the current version that UMSL is using. Some of these features would include faster mobile access, a new app for Android and iPhones, and the ability to drag and drop files.

Features of Canvas include compatibility with all browsers, a mobile app for Androids and iPhones, and the ability to open all documents in-line so users do not have to download files.

The migration from the current version of Blackboard to Blackboard Ultra could take anywhere from one to two years if UMSL stays with Blackboard. If the campus makes the move to Canvas, the full migration process would be complete around Spring 2018.

J. Andy Goodman, Associate Provost for Professional Develop and the Director for the Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL), is heading up the process of deciding which LMS the campus will use moving forward.

Goodman explained that the process began when the University of Missouri-Columbia put out a request for proposal (RFP) for a new LMS. There were several requirements, one being that the new LMS had to be cloud-based, meaning that there would no longer be downtime for users. The version of Blackboard that UMSL currently uses is hosted on the Columbia campus. Beginning in January, UMSL will begin migrating to a cloud-based system, although most courses in the spring semester will still be on the current Blackboard server.

Although costs associated with Blackboard and Canvas are undisclosed, Goodman said, “One is slightly less expensive than the other, but it’s not a huge difference. So I don’t think cost is going to be the primary determining factor. I think it’s really going to be: what are the preferences of our faculty, staff, and students?”

An online survey is currently available to the campus community to gather information about which LMS features are preferred. Goodman said that as of last week, there were around 400 responses to the survey and around half of them were from students. He encouraged more of the campus community to provide input about which features they would like to see in the LMS. “We’d love for more students to be responding, and faculty as well. We really want to know what people think,” he said.

Representatives of Blackboard and Canvas were on campus over the past two weeks to demonstrate features each provider has to offer. Goodman said that information from the surveys that were distributed to those who came to the demonstrations will be used to assess how much attendees liked the features of Canvas and Blackboard Ultra.

If the switch to Canvas is made, Goodman said that the CTL may hire additional faculty to help familiarize new users with the system. Students who have previously used Canvas may also become ambassadors to assist others. Students and faculty who host information on Blackboard for courses or student organizations will have the opportunity to archive their files and transition them to the new Blackboard or Canvas once the decision is made.

Goodman stressed that the conclusion made about UMSL’s LMS will reflect the needs of the campus community. He said, “The decision has not been pre-determined… We’re happy with whatever the campus decides is going to be best, and then we will work to help faculty and students and staff make that switch.”

A few courses on campus have been piloting Canvas over the past three semesters. Students taking the courses and the faculty teaching them will be taking surveys in mid-October regarding their experience using Canvas.

The other three University of Missouri campuses have also recently made decisions regarding the LMS they use. Missouri University of Science and Technology and the University of Missouri-Columbia recently began migrating to Canvas, but will also not complete the process until Spring 2018. The University of Missouri-Kansas City chose to keep Blackboard as their LMS. Around eight to 10 institutions in the Greater St. Louis area have recently switched to Canvas.

Students, faculty, and staff can also be involved in discussions about choosing a LMS at three open forums, which will be held October 5 at 2 p.m. in room 103 of the South Campus Classroom Buildings, October 11 at 11 a.m. in 101 Woods Hall, and October 19 at noon in 101 Woods Hall. To access the survey, visit umsl.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9v4aQVUYq5Q4uFf.