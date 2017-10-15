By Aubrey Byron, News Editor

Boy Scouts of America (BSA) announced on October 11 its decision to begin allowing girls into Cub Scout programs. The Board of Directors voted unanimously in this historic decision, one they claim comes after years of requests from families and girls.

According to the group, changing family dynamics make programs that serve entire families more appealing. The decision could also help them reach the Scouts’ underserved groups like Asian and Hispanic communities, which may prefer to enjoy activities as a unit, research has found.

“This decision is true to the BSA’s mission and core values outlined in the Scout Oath and Law. The values of Scouting – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave and reverent, for example – are important for both young men and women,” said Michael Surbaugh, the BSA’s Chief Scout Executive.

The option to sign up girls for Cub Scouts will begin in 2018. Packs will have the option to to remain comprised of all-boys dens, some girls dens, or create an all-girl den pack. The den structure will remain single gender.

The scouts plan to develop a curriculum for older girls as well. Beginning in 2019, the organization will use the Cub Scout integration model to expand a program that allows girls to reach the rank of Eagle Scout. The Eagle Scout ranking requires years of badges, service hours, and projects. This coveted, hard-earned rank is a large reason one girl has been fighting to join the Boy Scouts for years.

Sixteen year old Sydney Ireland has been trying officially join the Boy Scouts for years. She has been participating and camping with the scouts since she was four since her brother became a scout. Even though she has completed rankings alongside other members of the troop, the organization does not recognize her achievements.

Cases like Sydney’s are exactly the ones Boy Scout leaders say they’re trying to appeal to, where siblings can participate together as families. Many Scoutmasters of the group also happen to be moms of the boys.

Of course the most resounding criticism of the move is, “Why can’t they just join the Girl Scouts.” Girl Scouts are not based off of the Boy Scouts and feature less outdoor programs. They have different leadership goals and badge requirements. The distinction of Eagle Scout is also a main appeal for girls wanting to join the Boy Scout ranks. The Girl Scouts have a similar near-equivalent, The Gold Award, but it is not nearly as prestigious and well-known.

The Girl Scouts responded to the decision with condemnation. “The Boy Scouts’ house is on fire,” The Girl Scouts asserted that Boy Scouts are responding to sex abuse scandals and low registration numbers by trying to “poach” girls.

In reality, both groups have suffered from lower participation in recent years, according to both groups member numbers, as after school activities become more numerous and diverse.

“The BSA’s record of producing leaders with high character and integrity is amazing,” said Randall Stephenson, BSA’s national board chairman. “I’ve seen nothing that develops leadership skills and discipline like this organization. It is time to make these outstanding leadership development programs available to girls.”