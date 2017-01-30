On December 14, information security officer Mark Monroe sent a blanket email to the student body regarding the OneClass extension, a malware that steals its victims’ passwords and attempts to send messages through MyGateway, tempting others to download the malware. A warning on the MyGateway site reads, “Do not install the OneClass extension in Chrome. A phishing attack is asking students to install it. Installing this plugin may result in identity theft for you and your classmates.” It is advised that any students who erroneously downloaded the extension immediately uninstall the software and reset their SSO ID passwords.