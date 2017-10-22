This week in the Office of Student Involvement at the University of Missouri-St. Louis:

UMSL Students of Service presents its 8th annual Trunk or Treat event, happening October 28 from 12 to 2 p.m. in the Millennium Student Center South Garage. Trunk or Treat is a service event geared toward UMSL families and the surrounding community. It is intended to provide a safe and fun way for families to enjoy Halloween festivities, early exposure of a collegiate environment to children, and increase the community’s knowledge about the campus. Attendants will enjoy various activities and informational booths, followed by “trunk-or-treating,” which means they go from trunk to trunk getting treats. We hope to see you there.

The Emerging Leaders program is now accepting applications. Emerging Leaders is a unique opportunity for undergraduate UMSL students to get on the fast-track to student leadership, campus and community involvement. Students participating in the Emerging Leaders program will receive an insider’s perspective on Student Involvement at UMSL. Throughout the program, students will have an opportunity to develop their leadership skills through workshops, activities, and reflection in order to prepare them for future leadership experiences at UMSL and beyond. Interested students can learn more, and apply, by visiting the Emerging Leaders portal in TritonSync.

Decision Point! An Interactive Play on Interpersonal Violence, October 24, 7 p.m., J.C. Penney Auditorium. When you arrive, the story has already started but you will decide how the story continues. This interactive stage performance will provide education and information about the complexity of relationship violence, actions to take, and how to reach out to a friend. Trigger warning: Scenarios will include discussions around relationship and sexual violence.

The Office of Student Involvement can be contacted at 314-516-5291 or studentinvolvement@umsl.edu.