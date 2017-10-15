This week in the Office of Student Involvement at the University of Missouri-St. Louis:

The Leadership Diversity & New Member Institute is this week. Students are encouraged to sign up for the institute, hosted by the Office of Student Involvement. The Leadership Diversity & New Member Institute is a one-day conference open to all UMSL students. The focus of this year’s Institute is to engage and educate participants in the areas of diversity and social justice. Lunch will be provided. Learn more and register by viewing the calendar event on TritonSync.

UMSL Students of Service presents its 8th annual Trunk-or-Treat event, happening October 28th from 12 to 2 p.m. in the Millennium Student Center South Garage. Trunk or Treat is a service event geared toward UMSL families and the surrounding community. It is intended to provide a safe and fun way for families to enjoy Halloween festivities, early exposure of a collegiate environment to children, and increase the community’s knowledge about the campus. Attendants will enjoy various activities and informational booths, followed by trunk-or-treating, which means they go from trunk to trunk getting treats. Organizations and departments can sign up to provide activity booths, trunks and candy, or both, from September 18 to October 20 at https://www.orgsync.com/59704/forms/267129. Do you have questions? Contact Special Projects Chair Taylor Milon at tmmvf2@mail.umsl.edu.

Have you ever wanted to be a detective… in the 80’s… while eating tons of free food? Well now is your chance. Come by University Program Board’s Murder Mystery on October 18th at 6:30 p.m. in MSC Century Rooms B & C for a great night of laughs and sleuthing. 80’s themed costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Allies in Action–a LGBTQ+ History Month Event. Join the conversation on ways to become a better ally to the LGBTQ+ community, with special guests Leon Braxton (Black Pride) & Peter Seay (Trans-Parent USA). This event is on October 18, 2017 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the MSC Fireside Lounge.

The Office of Student Involvement can be contacted at 314-516-5291 or studentinvolvement@umsl.edu.