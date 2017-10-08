Aubrey Byron, News Editor

The annual Campus Safe Walk took place on Tuesday, October 3. The Campus Safe Walk is a chance for students, staff, and faculty to survey the campus for potential hazards and safety concerns. The walk is an annual event in its ninth year hosted by the Student Government Association.

Volunteers met at the Museum Room of Provincial House at 6:30 p.m. Participants then split into small groups to survey the campus. Attendance prizes and drinks were provided.

The Campus Safe Walk is one event in an initiative to make University of Missouri- St. Louis a comfortable and safe environment. The UMSL Police Department and Residential Life and Housing also helped lead the event.

The 2017 Walk had its highest turnout with 68 volunteers. Participants filled the Museum Room before being assigned teams. The teams were then provided with a flashlight and clipboard to help to access what they found.

SGA Press Secretary Corinne Anselm said, “This year’s Campus Safe Walk was our largest turn out yet! Thanks to the attendees of the Campus Safe Walk, SGA was able to collect a lot of valuable data that will be analyzed and put into a final report for the University to view. The hopes of the Safe Walk is for real change to occur because of the concerns and suggestions of students, staff, faculty, and administration! We could not have made this event so large and impactful without the help of students, faculty, staff, and UMSL PD!”

Safety is a priority for UMSL. UMSL PD provides walking escorts for any students upon request and campus safety reviews. The university employs personnel in charge of safety, but the walk allows students to have input on what they find concerning. The perspective of students helps the campus provide the best atmosphere for everyone.

After the walk, teams review information and present their findings.