By Kat Riddler, Managing Editor

The Student Government Association General Assembly met on October 6 at 12:30 p.m. in the SGA Chambers with several guests presenting in the beginning and a resolution presented at the end.

Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Kristin Sobolik spoke about the University of Missouri System’s Strategic Plan. The UM System renews the plan every five years. UM System President Mun Choi has asked for all four campuses to submit their plans to him by December 1. UMSL has five compact committees with individuals from faculty, staff, and students serving on them. From October to November these committees will seek input from the campus community before submitting their drafts to the leadership team on November 15.

Campus Life advertised there were several campus jobs available in Millennium Student Center, New Student Programs, Recreation and Wellness Center, Residential Life, Office of Student Involvement, Sodexo, and the Triton Store. Applications are accepted until October 16. Job positions and descriptions can be found at campuslifejobs.umsl.edu or on Triton Sync.

Daren Curry, director of GOAL, and Emily Goldstein, instructional designer from the Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL) presented on Canvas and the transition from Blackboard. The CTL website has resources available to answer questions. Canvas also has a course overview course to help students familiarize themselves with the portal. Students may bookmark canvas.umsl.edu or access canvas from MyGateway. Canvas also has an app that can be downloaded. MyGateway will be shut down and no longer accessible by the end of December.

Mindy Dilley, coordinator for fraternity and sorority life highlighted several events coming up for students to be involved. The Leadership Diversity and New Member Institute is October 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Todrick Hall will be at the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center on October 10. Students may purchase tickets for $10 at the ticket office. The Trunk or Treat event will be October 28 from 12 to 2 p.m. Registration for the event can be found on Triton Sync and is open until October 20.

The Board of Curators approved the Student Representative to the Board of Curators: Courtney Lauer.

A resolution was presented at the end of the meeting by Senator Daniel Pogue, junior, engineering. The resolution will be voted on the next meeting. The resolution states that there should be shared governance with more equal representation from faculty, staff, and students. The full resolution will be available on Triton Sync on the SGA portal. The full meeting minutes can be found on the SGA portal on Triton Sync.

Additional Resources:

UMSL’s Strategic Website- http://www.umsl.edu/services/academic/strategic-plan/

UM System’s Strategic Website- https://www.umsystem.edu/strategicplan

The Center for Teaching and Learning has a website with Canvas resources: http://www.umsl.edu/services/ctl/canvas/index.html

Leadership Diversity and New Member Institute: http://www.umsl.edu/studentinvolvement/Leadership%20Programs/Leadership%20Diversity%20Institute%20.html

Todrick Hall- https://www.touhill.org/events/detail/todrick-hall

Trunk or Treat: http://www.umsl.edu/studentinvolvement/Service/Trunk-or-Treat.html

Learn more: https://www.umsystem.edu/curators/members/student_representative