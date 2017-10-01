By Aubrey Byron, News Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the University of Missouri–St. Louis Police Department between Sept. 21 and Sept. 27.

September 21: At 1:30 p.m. an UMSL student notified UMSL PD of an ex-parte order. At 3:30 p.m. a visitor to campus reported to be yelling in the Millennium Student Center, left the campus prior to arrival of UMSL PD. At 4:32 p.m. an UMSL student reported their LinkedIn account appeared to have been hacked. At 5 p.m. an UMSL student reported i-buds stolen from a charger in the Social Science Building.

September 22: At 2:20 p.m. an UMSL staff member reported a stolen cellphone in the Millennium Student Center.

September 23: There were no incidents to report this date.

September 24: At 10:28 a.m. an UMSL student reported a stolen bicycle.

September 25: At 9:00 a.m. an UMSL staff member reported a laptop checked out by a former student and never returned in Marillac Hall. At 1:38 p.m. two UMSL students were involved in a minor altercation in MSC South Parking Garage. One left prior to the arrival of UMSL PD. At 2 p.m. an UMSL staff member reported a fraudulent email seeking a wire transfer. At 5:20 p.m. there was an accident in West Drive Parking Garage involving two vehicles. There were no injuries and only minor damage. An UMSL student reported an iPhone stolen on Sept. 21.

September 26: At 1:43 p.m. a found purse containing personal items was turned in to UMSL PD. It was held for safekeeping. At 10:32 a.m. a found set of keys were turned in to UMSL PD and later returned to the owner.

September 26: At 6:30 a.m. a found laptop was turned in to UMSL PD and later retrieved by the owner. A delayed report revealed that a vendor truck struck a light pole on September 20.