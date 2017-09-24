The Currently Involved Column is a weekly column with important information from the Office of Student Involvement.

Todrick Hall Live! is coming to UMSL. Students, be sure to purchase your discounted tickets for the Office of Student Involvement Speaker Series: Todrick Hall Live! Bring your UMSL ID to the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center Ticket Office to purchase your $10 student ticket. Do not miss out on this exciting event!

Students are encouraged to sign up for the Leadership Diversity & New Member Institute, hosted by the Office of Student Involvement. The Leadership Diversity & New Member Institute is a one-day conference open to all UMSL students. The focus of this year’s Summit is to engage and educate participants in the areas of diversity and social justice. Lunch will be provided. Learn more and register by viewing the calendar event on TritonSync.

UMSL Students of Service is excited to announce the 8th Annual Trunk-or-Treat event, happening on Saturday, October 28 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Millennium Student Center North Garage. Trunk or Treat is a service event geared toward UMSL families and the surrounding community. It is intended to provide 1) a safe and fun way for families to enjoy Halloween festivities, 2) early exposure of a collegiate environment to children, and 3) increase the community’s knowledge about the campus. The attendants will enjoy various activity and informational booths, followed by “trunk-or-treating,” which means they go from trunk to trunk getting treats. Recognized Student Organizations and UMSL Departments are invited to sign up for activity booths, trunks, or both. To learn more, and to register your group for a booth or trunk, please https://orgsync.com/59704/forms/267129.

Attention Recognized Student Organizations–this week is your LAST chance to renew your organization with the Office of Student Involvement for the 2017-2018 year. Please double check that your organization has completed all renewal requirements.

The Office of Student Involvement can be contacted at 314-516-5291 or studentinvolvement@umsl.edu.