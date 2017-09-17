Aubrey Byron, News Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the University of Missouri–St. Louis Police Department between September 7 and September 13.

September 7: At 3:20 a.m. UMSL PD escorted two individuals from the Express Scripts Hall building after being found sleeping. At 5 p.m. UMSL PD assisted Residence Life checking the welfare of an UMSL student in Oak Hall. All was in order. At 6:27 p.m. a found driver’s license in Oak Hall was turned in to UMSL PD. It was held for safekeeping.

September 8: At 8:08 a.m. an UMSL police officer traveling to Columbia initiated a traffic stop for careless and imprudent driving. At 4:17 p.m. UMSL PD and Northeast FD responded to a gas leak in Millennium Student Center caused by grounds crew striking a pipe. Laclede Gas responded and gas was shut off.

September 9: At 2 p.m. UMSL PD assisted Bel-Ridge with a loud party on Natural Bridge.

September 10: At 9:57 a.m. a found driver’s license was turned in to UMSL PD. It was held for safekeeping. At 12:13 p.m. an UMSL student reported their parked vehicle was broken into. The student was advised to contact Normandy PD. At 1:43 p.m. an UMSL staff member was treated and released by paramedics after feeling nauseated in the Recreation and Wellness Center. At 8 p.m. an UMSL student notified UMSL PD of an ex-parte order. At 6:54 p.m. UMSL PD and Residence Life checked the building for a previous guest believed to have returned unregistered.

September 11: At 4:50 a.m. a non-affiliated person was transported to the hospital via ambulance for depression. At 10:05 a.m. UMSL PD and Northeast Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in Stadler Hall. The building was evacuated and the alarm caused by construction. At 12 p.m. an UMSL student reported a lost wallet containing a debit card and personal items. At 9:25 p.m. UMSL PD and residence life staff responded to a smell of marijuana.

September 12: At 10:44 a.m. a minor accident took place in Lot E between two vehicles. There were no injuries and only minor damage. At 12:35 p.m. a found wallet was turned in to UMSL PD. A student later retrieved it. A later report discovered unknown persons damaged basement area of Villa Hall between September 6 and September 12. At 8:05 p.m. a minor accident took place in West Drive Garage between two vehicles. There were no injuries and only minor damage. At 9:05 p.m. a found purse was turned in to UMSL PD. The owner was notified.

September 13: At 7:05 a.m. an UMSL student was transported to the hospital via ambulance after suffering a seizure. At 10:35 a.m. a minor accident took place in Lot JJ between two vehicles. There were no injuries and only minor damage.