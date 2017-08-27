Aubrey Byron, News Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the University of Missouri- St. Louis Police Department between August 17 and August 23.

August 17: At 2:33 p.m. a vehicle belonging to an UMSL student was towed due to blocking construction vehicles on West Drive. It was later released to the student.

August 18: At 8:30 a.m. a person not affiliated with the campus was escorted to the Metrolink after being observed opening a custodial closet in the Millennium Student Center. At 12:53 p.m. a former student was escorted from campus after being reported as trespassing in Lucas Hall.

August 19: At 8:30 a.m. UMSL PD assisted St. Louis County PD with a subject walking on the metrolink tracks near Metrolink South.

August 20: No incidents were reported on this date.

August 21: At 2:41 a.m. UMSL PD contacted St. Louis City PD about checking on the welfare of an UMSL student residing in St. Louis City. All was in order. At 5:38 p.m. there was in auto accident in West Drive Garage. Two vehicles were involved. There were no injuries and only minor damage.

August 22: At 9:11 a.m. two electronic scales were reported stolen from a storage room in the Science Learning Building. At 11:00 a.m. a witness reported a gray car striking a parked car in West Drive Garage, causing minor damage. The car reportedly left the scene. At 12:25 a.m. A found cell phone was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safe-keeping. At 1:42 p.m. an UMSL student was treated and released by paramedics after complaining of feeling faint.

August 23: At 9:45 a.m. an UMSL student notified UMSL PD of an ex-parte order. At 1:14 p.m. an UMSL staff member injured their arm exiting a shuttle bus near the MSC. Private medical attention was sought. At 11:14 p.m. a shuttle driver turned in a found water bottle to UMSL PD. It was held for safe-keeping.