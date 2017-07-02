By Kat Riddler, Managing Editor

Effective July 1, the University of Missouri-St. Louis assumed the operational and programming duties of the Missouri University of Science and Technology’s public radio station KMST 88.5 FM in Rolla, Missouri.

UMSL already oversees St. Louis Public Radio | 90.7 KWMU and Quincy Public Radio | WQUB 90.3 and will broadcast St. Louis Public Radio’s current program schedule with the exception of retaining Bluegrass for a Saturday Night for Rolla listeners.

UMSL’s Chancellor Thomas George said, “St. Louis Public Radio is one of the best public radio stations in the country – consistently winning national accolades and new audience share. We look forward to partnering with Missouri S&T to provide the Rolla and Phelps County area superior news-talk programming.”

Missouri S&T interim Chancellor Christopher G. Maples said, “This arrangement with St. Louis Public Radio will ensure that KMST’s loyal listeners will continue to benefit from quality public radio programming for many years to come.”

St. Louis Public Radio general manager Tim Eby said, “Public radio is a vitally important asset to the many communities it serves, so it is important to us to ensure that KMST will continue serving the Rolla area.”

KMST is a 100,000-watt non-commercial public radio station that broadcasts on 88.5 FM in Rolla and 96.3 FM in Lebanon, Missouri. KMST broadcasts are also streamed online at www.kmst.org.

St. Louis Public Radio is located in Midtown at 3651 Olive. The KWMU building, built in 2012, was a collaboration between the Nine Network of Public Media, UMSL, St. Louis Public Radio, and Grand Center, Inc and houses the radio station as well as classrooms.