By Kat Riddler, EIC
An UMSL-wide email was sent out on December 14 by Information Security Officer Mark Monroe to alert the UMSL community of a potential scam effecting BlackBoard nationwide. The emails contain malicious links for users to click on.
Monroe’s email stated, “These emails primarily target students right now but can easily change to faculty. It directs students to a site (oneclass.com) to download and install an extension into chrome that then steals their password and sends more malicious links from Blackboard. If anyone has already installed this extension, they should uninstall is ASAP, reset their UMSL password and report it in to me.”
Monroe also included an example of the type of email someone might receive, “Hey guys, I just found some really helpful notes for the upcoming exams for courses at (malicous link here). I highly recommend signing up for an account now that way your first download is free!”