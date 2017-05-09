The Graduate Research Fair was April 28 at the J.C. Penney Summit Lounge at 2 p.m. at The University of Missouri-St. Louis. There were 50 poster presentations. The winning posters are listed below.
Round one winners: $100 prize
Student Department/College Advisor
Benjamin Hamilton Criminology & Crim. Justice Kyle Thomas
Beth Weise Psychological Sciences George Taylor
Michelle Sanchez Psychological Sciences Sandra Langeslag
Juan Zhang Business Don Sweeney
Satsawat Visansirikul Chemistry Alexei Demchencko
Chris Tipton Chemistry Chris Spilling
Carlos Castaneda Chemistry James Bashkin
Jordon Rabus Chemistry Ben Bythell
John Brandenburg Math & Computer Science Sharlee Climer
Round 2
Social Sciences, Humanities, and Business
Student Department/College Advisor
First Place, $500: Beth Weise Psychological Sciences George Taylor
Second Place, $300: Benjamin Hamilton CCJ Kyle Thomas
Third Place, $200: Juan Zhang Business Don Sweeney
Math, Computer Science and natural Science
Student Department Advisor
First Place, $500: Satsawat Visansirikul Chemistry Alexei Demchencko
Second Place, $300: Jordon Rabus Chemistry Ben Bythell
Third Place, $200: Carlos Castaneda Chemistry James Bashkin
Master’s Posters
Social Sciences, Humanities, and Business
Student Department Advisor
First Place, $300: Sidney Harris Psychological Sciences Michael Griffin
Second Place, $200: Beth Weise Psychological Sciences George Taylor
Third Place, $100: Melinda Siebert Psychological Sciences Bettina Casad
Math, Computer Science and natural Science
Student Department Advisor
First Place, $300: Chris Tipton Chemistry Chris Spilling
Second Place, $200: Matthew Lane Math & Computer Sciences Sharlee Climer
Third Place, $100: Avron Clemons Biology Wendy Olivas