The Graduate Research Fair was April 28 at the J.C. Penney Summit Lounge at 2 p.m.  at The University of Missouri-St. Louis. There were 50 poster presentations. The winning posters are listed below.

Round one winners: $100 prize

Student                                        Department/College                     Advisor

Benjamin Hamilton                      Criminology & Crim. Justice        Kyle Thomas

Beth Weise                                      Psychological Sciences                 George Taylor

Michelle Sanchez                          Psychological Sciences                 Sandra Langeslag

Juan Zhang                                     Business                                           Don Sweeney

Satsawat Visansirikul                   Chemistry                                       Alexei Demchencko

Chris Tipton                                   Chemistry                                       Chris Spilling

Carlos Castaneda                          Chemistry                                        James Bashkin

Jordon Rabus                                Chemistry                                         Ben Bythell

John Brandenburg                       Math & Computer Science            Sharlee Climer

 

Round 2

Social Sciences, Humanities, and Business

                                      Student              Department/College                 Advisor

First Place, $500:        Beth Weise              Psychological Sciences                 George Taylor

Second Place, $300: Benjamin Hamilton         CCJ                                            Kyle Thomas

Third Place, $200:   Juan Zhang                    Business                                          Don Sweeney

Math, Computer Science and natural Science

                                        Student                    Department                         Advisor

First Place, $500: Satsawat Visansirikul         Chemistry                        Alexei Demchencko

Second Place, $300:       Jordon Rabus            Chemistry                               Ben Bythell

Third Place, $200:   Carlos Castaneda            Chemistry                            James Bashkin

Master’s Posters

Social Sciences, Humanities, and Business

                                     Student                      Department                            Advisor

First Place, $300:    Sidney Harris              Psychological Sciences              Michael Griffin

Second Place, $200: Beth Weise               Psychological Sciences                George Taylor

Third Place, $100:  Melinda Siebert         Psychological Sciences                   Bettina Casad

Math, Computer Science and natural Science

                                         Student                           Department                  Advisor

First Place, $300:            Chris Tipton                        Chemistry                       Chris Spilling

Second Place, $200:   Matthew Lane      Math & Computer Sciences         Sharlee Climer

Third Place, $100:    Avron Clemons                            Biology                        Wendy Olivas