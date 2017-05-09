The Graduate Research Fair was April 28 at the J.C. Penney Summit Lounge at 2 p.m. at The University of Missouri-St. Louis. There were 50 poster presentations. The winning posters are listed below.

Round one winners: $100 prize

Student Department/College Advisor

Benjamin Hamilton Criminology & Crim. Justice Kyle Thomas

Beth Weise Psychological Sciences George Taylor

Michelle Sanchez Psychological Sciences Sandra Langeslag

Juan Zhang Business Don Sweeney

Satsawat Visansirikul Chemistry Alexei Demchencko

Chris Tipton Chemistry Chris Spilling

Carlos Castaneda Chemistry James Bashkin

Jordon Rabus Chemistry Ben Bythell

John Brandenburg Math & Computer Science Sharlee Climer

Round 2

Social Sciences, Humanities, and Business

Student Department/College Advisor

First Place, $500: Beth Weise Psychological Sciences George Taylor

Second Place, $300: Benjamin Hamilton CCJ Kyle Thomas

Third Place, $200: Juan Zhang Business Don Sweeney

Math, Computer Science and natural Science

Student Department Advisor

First Place, $500: Satsawat Visansirikul Chemistry Alexei Demchencko

Second Place, $300: Jordon Rabus Chemistry Ben Bythell

Third Place, $200: Carlos Castaneda Chemistry James Bashkin

Master’s Posters

Social Sciences, Humanities, and Business

Student Department Advisor

First Place, $300: Sidney Harris Psychological Sciences Michael Griffin

Second Place, $200: Beth Weise Psychological Sciences George Taylor

Third Place, $100: Melinda Siebert Psychological Sciences Bettina Casad

Math, Computer Science and natural Science

Student Department Advisor

First Place, $300: Chris Tipton Chemistry Chris Spilling

Second Place, $200: Matthew Lane Math & Computer Sciences Sharlee Climer

Third Place, $100: Avron Clemons Biology Wendy Olivas