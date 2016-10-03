By Candice Murdock, Staff Writer

Undeclared students could have become more informed about different majors at the September 15 Major Minor Jam. Although this was an event for students without a major, no one was exempt from attending. If students wanted to know about a specific major, wanted to add a minor, or even they were interested in a specific program that a major offered, this was all at the event.

Hosted by the College of Arts and Science Advising Office for the fourth year in a row, the advisors played a very important part in helping students to see the different opportunities that different majors can offer. “I’ve done this for four years and I wanted to give undeclared students a chance to find more information about a major they may be interested in,” said Jessica Wessling, senior, communications, a special events intern for the communication department in the advising office. “If you’re already in a major you like or if you wanted to stand out along with your major, a minor would be the way to go,” explained Mike Koertel, an advisor at the Dr. Marcus Allen Advising Center.

Since the students represented their own majors, each person had a story to which students could relate. Double major Merikayt Patton, senior, originally had one major in psychology, but was also able to major in sociology as well because of the similarity between the two subjects. “Psychology is such a big major,” Merikayt said. “I only added two credits and they are both pretty similar.”

The Major Minor Jam also introduced a program that some students who are looking to go into the engineering field may not have been aware of, the University of Missouri-St.Louis and Washington University Joint Undergraduate Engineering program. Ellen Vehige, senior, civil engineering and a student representative at the Major Minor Jam, is currently in the joint undergraduate engineering program. Vehige discussed the process of going through the joint engineering program. “Students take prerequisites classes at UMSL in electrical, mechanical, [and] engineering,” she said. Vehige explained that students benefit financially by taking some of their prerequisite courses at UMSL. She also said that the program’s flexibility works well for students with work and families, and that it offers students networking opportunities.

Vehige and Patton were just two examples of the students who were at the Major-Minor Jam representing their majors. The Major Minor Jam is definitely an event that would benefit students who are confused about which field they want to study or for those students who are interested in changing their major.