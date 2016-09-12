By Leah Jones, Features Editor

There is nothing wrong with being different, according to Dr. Patricia Parker, E. Desmond Lee Professor of Zoology at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. As a child, Dr. Patricia Parker’s father worked as an editor for the Associated Press, covering the civil rights movement. Parker cared passionately about the civil rights movement and moved his family from Dallas, Texas, to Jackson, Mississippi, to North Carolina. “He would say, so emphatically, ‘We’re all the same,’” Parker said. “And I remember as a kid…even then thinking, ‘No, we’re not, but why isn’t it okay to be different?’”

Parker carried this question with her throughout her life. Unlike most students, between her junior and senior year of college at the University of North Carolina, she went on an unannounced six-week road trip to California. She then bought a one-way ticket to Italy, where she worked on a naval base for two years, and then lived out of her car for another year. “The importance of that trip… for me was that, I knew I was going to be fine, no matter what. I could live in a car and be fine. And that was very liberating,” Parker said.

Today, Parker works at UMSL and as a senior scientist at the Saint Louis Zoo, and her work with DNA analysis hinges on differences between genetic samples. For her work and publications on these differences, Parker recently won the prestigious William Brewster Memorial Award from the American Ornithologists’ Union.

According to the press release, each year, the AOU gives the award to the author or co-authors “of an exceptional body of work on birds in the Western Hemisphere.” Parker has amassed more than 180 publications over the span of her career. Nearly half of those publications stem from her work in Galapagos.

Parker, who came to UMSL in 2000, began working collaboratively with other scientists and graduate students in 2001 on disease ecology and conservation in the Galapagos archipelago. In 2009, Parker and her group published an important paper that reported finding Plasmodium, the blood parasite that causes avian malaria, in Galapagos. That finding concerned conservation scientists because avian malaria caused the extinction of many species of honeycreepers in Hawaii.

Since then, Parker and her colleagues have identified four previously unnamed strains of Plasmodium in Galapagos, which they call Lineage A, B, C, and D, though none of these strains matched the strain in Hawaii exactly. They have found the strains in Galapagos Finches, Yellow Warblers, and the Galapagos penguins, though the birds appear to be healthy. Parker cautioned against interpreting this to mean that the Plasmodium could not wreak havoc on the ecosystem in the Galapagos though. “It’s possible that other birds become infected and just die, and we don’t see them because they’re off in the bushes somewhere. [It’s also possible] that the ones that survive it are the ones that have a particular genotype or were just healthy to begin with and so they’re tolerating it,” she said. “And our fear is that under stressful conditions, even the ones that appear to be tolerating it, might not tolerate it as well… At least that’s our hypothesis.”

The mystery deepens with Culex quinquefasciatus, the mosquitos which transmitted avian malaria in Hawaii. According to Parker, only three species of mosquitos live on the Galapagos Islands, and two of them, including Culex quinquefasciatus, have arrived in the last 30 years. This is significant because Plasmodium cannot be transmitted between birds. The pathogen lives in a mosquito, which then infects a bird, which is then bitten by another mosquito. The native species of mosquito, however, is not known to carry Plasmodium (but they are testing this), so even if infected birds migrated to the islands, endemic species of birds probably did not contract the disease from other birds. However, now that new mosquitos have been introduced to the islands, avian malaria can spread to native birds. The question becomes: how did these mosquitos get to Galapagos in the first place? “Samoa’s trying to get to the bottom of that,” Parker said.

Samoa Asigau, a PhD candidate in biology from Papua New Guinea, works with Parker in the Galapagos. Like Parker, she is interested in disease ecology and conservation, but she studies mosquitos. “I study the population genetics of mosquitos across different islands and across different elevations. I also work on the feeding preferences of mosquitos… I am also interested in understanding the different kinds of environmental factors that influence the distribution of mosquitos,” she said.

Mari Jaramillo, a PhD candidate in biology from Ecuador, also works in Galapagos. “I have been… trying to figure out a way to understand a bit about the immune system of the birds, and whether the birds that have arrived more recently to the island, like the introduced birds, have… stronger immune systems than the ones that have lived there for millions of years,” she said. Since the Galapagos archipelago is a more isolated ecosystem, she hopes to find out how the immune systems of the birds evolved in the absence of certain parasites. “Maybe [the birds] lack defense against introduced parasites,” she said.

Jaramillo is also contributing to a book that Parker is writing. Her section of the book will be on spillover. “Spillover is when you have a disease that is usually hosted by one host and then it switches to a different species. Ebola is an example of that,” said Fidisoa Rasambainarivo, another PhD candidate in biology. Rasambainarivo works with disease ecology as well, but his interests lie in carnivores in his home country of Madagascar. “I am trying to understand what diseases go from dogs and cats to wildlife [and] how the disease is transmitted… The goal would be to mitigate how these diseases spread and block that in the end,” he said.

Gideon Erkenswick, another PhD candidate in biology from the United States, also works with Parker’s research group studying 11 species of monkeys in the state of Madre de Dios in Peru. Using blood and fecal samples, Erkenswick uses DNA analysis to screen for parasites. “The idea is to test for parasites of human interest, and also just to look for parasites that may not be known to occur in a human population, but to find out what occurs in the wild… Once I know the parasites that a community has…there’s a whole range of questions [I can ask],” Erkenswick said. “I can look at whether individuals that live in the same group all have the same infections or if one group is different from another group…Are they specific to the species or generalist things?”

Patricia Mendoza, a PhD student in biology from Peru, just started her studies and is still deciding on her project. “She’s got a great system that she’s working with in Peru, looking at the effects of wildlife trafficking [in Peru],” Parker said. Parker explained that the illegal selling of wild animals exposes those animals to a plethora of pathogens to which they would not normally be exposed.

Mendoza expressed excitement about studying at UMSL. She said, “I had been looking for a disease ecology program for a long time. I found that the Dr. Parker Lab has…research…for wildlife care, so it’s actually very unique among all the different programs that are in this line for research.”

Many international students are attracted to UMSL for the Whitney R. Harris World Ecology Center, which is administratively housed within UMSL’s biology department. The center offers grants to help students fund their research. Students also come to UMSL for the interactive science scene in St. Louis. UMSL partners with the Saint Louis Zoo and the Missouri Botanical Gardens, among others. Parker said, “St. Louis is really interactive in a way that, in my experience, is really unusual.”

The research group, which also includes undergraduate students, is linked by a common interest in diseases, but they also support each other and share research methods and findings. “We are spread out in our interests and that’s nice,” Erkenswick said. “We have good discussions. Patty [Parker] has a lot of interests…she allows her lab to explore a lot of…areas of research. If you look at other labs, it’s probably hard to find as much variation in what students are doing within one lab group.”

“Why isn’t it okay to be different?” Parker had wondered as a child. This question has extended into her adulthood and now into her lab, where her students are able to study a variety of interests. “They [the students] are the conservation scientists of the future. They are the people who are going to go back to their countries and really make a difference in places of the world where it’s needed… It’s really exciting to kind of think about their futures and to help them become really good scientists,” Parker said.

