By Michael Plumb, Editor-in-Chief

TWLOHA Raises Suicide Prevention Awareness

To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA) is a student group at the University of Missouri-St. Louis that is fighting the suicide epidemic by raising awareness. This week TWLOHA was on the MSC bridge tabling to raise funds for treatment and therapy via the national nonprofit organization TWLOHA.

At the table students could take and make a (I WAS MADE FOR) Flyer that would state what they were made for or something personally meaningful to them.

Along with tabling, they placed white flags on the Millennium Student Center lawn as part of Suicide Prevention Week. The 1100 flags placed were to represent the number of college age students lost to suicide each year. Students could write the names of loved ones on the flags.

There are a number of suicide prevention resources available nationally and through UMSL Counseling Services. The crisis text line is a 24/7 crisis support line and can be used by texting “TWLOHA” to 741741. The suicide prevention lifeline is a 24/7, free, and confidential support for people in distress and can be used by calling 1-800-273-8255. The UMSL Counseling Services Office is located at 131 MSC and is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or you can call them at 314-516-5711.