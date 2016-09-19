By Brian Sherrill, Staff Writer

Budget cuts have devitalized an already hurting University of Missouri-St. Louis custodial staff; and as a result, it is more difficult to keep up with facilities on the south side of campus, like the E. Desmond Lee Technology and Learning Center (TLC) of the College of Education in Marillac Hall. However, Mikhail Yelenskiy, a veteran custodian here at UMSL, came to the rescue.

Michael Butler, the director of the TLC and Operations Manager of the Education Collabitat said, “Getting good custodial help down here has been tremendously hard. Over time we dropped from having about eight custodians down to three. We haven’t had a full custodial staff for a continuous amount of time for a while now.” The ground floor section of Marillac Hall, in which the TLC resides, has had three custodian newbies hired and let go since the beginning of the spring semester. “The sad part is, all three members have come and then immediately vanished for weeks,” Butler said.

Because of this, the summer semester’s trash cans towered periodically and sometimes overflowed, creating stains on the carpet and jenga-styled stacks of cups and to-go boxes. This was when the TLC reached the height of its sanitary issues. And this coincided with a time when the UMSL campus received lots of outside visitors. “When new students and parents come to visit the campus, it makes us look like we don’t care,” Butler explained.

Custodial services on South Campus divide work evenly among the small amount of trained staff members available. In this case, the available staff members are Mikhail Yelenskiy and Dale Houston.

Yelenskiy, one of the hard-working members, added to his already unforgiving workload to make up for the dwindling staff that has had difficulty finding good help.

Butler undoubtedly gave a big fist pump when he received news that Yelenskiy would begin overseeing the custodial work of his facility. Butler also mentioned, “Mikhail has basically taken over our building, that used to have a seven person custodial staff, and for two weeks he did it all alone by himself. Every day he showed up, he had a positive attitude, and he just tried to do what he could do and so that is when we fell for him.”

Dr. Keith Miller, an Orthwein Endowed Professor for Lifelong Learning in the Sciences, also had this to say of Yelenskiy: “Academic institutions require a team. Everyone should be working together: students, teachers, and staff. We count on Mikhail to help us keep the place clean, tidy, and ready for visitors. We also enjoy chatting with Mikhail when we encounter him in and around the Center. He is always cheerful, well-mannered, and eager to help.”

Yelenskiy is a generous custodial man, with springy grey hair, who speaks with a clear and inviting Russian accent. He said, “I am from Belarus. Well, it was part of Soviet Union when it was together, but then it independently became the Republic of Belarus.”

He moved to the United States after the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl. “[It] was not too close but, about forty miles away. My daughters were five and eight years old, and my wife, of thirty nine years now [was there as well],” he said. “I miss my friends very much but hey… what can you do.”

The Chernobyl disaster of 1986 discharged radiation from its blown nuclear power plant for ten days, contaminating 77,220 square miles (larger than the state of Missouri), displaced more than 250,000 civilians and caused more than 4,000 estimated deaths (double than that of Hurricane Katrina). Yelenskiy and his family were nearly 20 miles away from the exclusion zone that still surrounds the reactor today. It is truly a miracle that they evacuated safely, away from a place which most people still cannot occupy to this day.

Thirty years after this hellish tragedy, Yelenskiy tidies UMSL’s halls and stops by faculty’s offices to warmly say hello. Butler is thankful knowing Mikhail is now in charge of cleaning the ground floor instead of an up-and-coming rookie.

Yelenskiy shares about his grandson and chuckles at his own excellent coffee brewing technique, which he says must be, “made with the heart, just like all things.”

The people in the Marillac Hall, the TLC, and South Campus love to see him every morning carefully brewing, cracking jokes, and welcoming everyone with his heart.