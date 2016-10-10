By Sarah Hayes, A&E Editor

Joseph Lennon, professor at Villanova University in Pennsylvania, spoke to University of Missouri-St. Louis students as well as local historians of Irish culture in the latest on-campus event for the Irish Studies series. Lennon presented his lecture, “Weapons Of The Weak: The Advent of the Hunger Strike in Ireland,” on October 6 in Social Science Building room 331. He was introduced by Eamonn Wall, Smurfit-Stone professor and head of the Irish studies program. They were also joined by Assistant Director Robert Baumann, coordinator of Student Fulbright programs, international educational exchange programs which connect UMSL students to other cultures.

Lennon introduced himself as a scholar from “a little farm town” outside of Springfield—Rochester, to be precise—before launching into the story of the woman who inspired his newest project, the advent of the modern hunger strike. Her name was Marion Wallace-Dunlop, a Scottish suffragette from the early 1900s who put the phrase “hunger strike” into common parlance with her own refusal to eat for political reasons.

Wallace-Dunlop made history after alerting the press to her hunger strike—unheard of for a woman of her time—and stenciling pro-women’s rights protest art onto the walls of St. Stephen’s Hall. The artifacts of her life, from her prisoner diary to her portraits and letters, formed the treasure trove of information that would be passed down from generation to generation until it fell into the grateful hands of Lennon.

From that point, Lennon expanded on hunger and hospitality, two overarching ideas in Irish life and folklore. He referenced stories that can be found online at the National Folklore Collection of Ireland (duchas.ie). In the three stories that the professor told, hunger was a driving force for either good or evil. In one story, the narrator enters a dream vision in which he fasts to destroy the “demon of gluttony” that threatens a kingdom. In another, a miserly old man repents his ways after a dream shows him a typical poor Irish family—a man, a woman, and child in a cold shack—who have nothing left to eat in the cupboards.

“Hunger always implicates,” Lennon said. “If someone’s hungry, it’s someone’s responsibility … The narrative arc of hunger goes past death.” These various tales of hunger tend to draw upon fasting as both a religious and a legal tool. For example, the famous Irish figure St. Patrick was enslaved and fasted for 40 days. During his fast, he saw a vision induced by his hunger that made him famous. His hunger strike appealed to both usages at the same time. He was also known for his infamous punishments against those who refused him rightful hospitality.

“St. Patrick does everything in threes,” explained Lennon, as he told the story of the man who refused the famous Irishman food and ended up being burned, strangled, and drowned for his troubles. The audience was appropriately both in awe and astonished by the comically outlandish turn of events.

Lennon’s lecture was followed by a question and answer session, in which students asked the professor about poet W.B. Yeats’ influence on Wallace-Dunlop, the influence of the Great Famine on Wallace-Dunlop’s work, and Yeats’ own writing about famine and hunger, including his well-known play “The Pot of Broth.” Lennon describes the play as being about a woman tricked into providing hospitality, and that her gift for being hospitable is a lesson in the form of a useless rock. Just like the man was in the early 20th century according to Lennon, Yeats “was all the rage” in the after-lecture session.

Those who wish to learn more about Lennon’s study of hunger, hunger strikes, and the Irish tradition of hospitality should look out for his as-yet untitled book based on his current studies, to be released hopefully soon. In the meantime, students can read Lennon’s nonfiction study of the intersection of Irish and Asian culture and art, “Irish Orientalism: A Literary and Intellectual History,” which Wall described as a seminal work that “changed Irish studies forever.”

The next event in the Irish Studies program is on November 5. The Ennis Sisters will be performing at the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. Tickets are free for UMSL students with proof of TritonCard.