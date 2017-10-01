By Kat Riddler, Managing Editor

Students, faculty, and staff celebrated the National Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff in the Nosh area and patio of the Millennium Student Center on September 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Ice cream and churros were handed out while music by DJFanzo was played. Dancing was encouraged during the event sponsored by the Hispanic Latino Association (HISLA).

National Hispanic Heritage Month is from September 15 through October 15 and recognizes the contributions made and the important presence of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the United States and celebrates their heritage and culture.

HISLA and the Spanish Department held a Spanish Conversation Table on September 27 in the Quad. The event was to encourage people to speak and practice speaking Spanish while making new friends and learning about HISLA.

Continuing the celebration, the HISLA and Student Government Association will cosponsor Salsa Night on October 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Pilot House of the MSC. Participants may learn to dance Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, and other Latin American rhythms. Professional instructors will be there and no prior experience is necessary to participate.

If you would like a flyer or poster, please contact Ashlee Roberts, assistant director in the Office of Student Involvement, at robertsak@umsl.edu or 314-516-5291. To learn more about National Hispanic Heritage Month, please visit https://www.hispanicheritagemonth.org/.