By Daniel Strawhun, Opinions Editor

As one of only two universities in the St. Louis metropolitan area to offer a Japanese Studies major, the University of Missouri-St. Louis is at the forefront of the push for global literacy. As part of this advocacy, the International Studies and Programs, the Japan Studies Alliance, and the Ei’ichi Shibusawa-Seigo Arai Professorship in Japanese Studies co-sponsored a lecture by Dr. Raja Adal, assistant professor of history at the University of Pittsburgh, on October 5. The title of the lecture was “The Children of the Gutenberg Revolution: Japanese Typewriters and the Extension of Print as a Universal Language.”

Adal, who received his PhD from Harvard University in 2009, began the lecture by highlighting the differences between Latin and non-Latin scripts. Most of these differences, which include variable spacing, larger syllabaries, and dead symbols, complicated and delayed the invention of typewriters for non-Latin scripts, especially Japanese. In 1915, a full 55 years after the invention of the Latin-character typewriter, the first Japanese typewriter was released for commercial use. It had two sets of 48-syllabary trays and over 3,000 symbols.

As Adal said, “In some ways, the Japanese typewriter is a cross between what we think of as the typewriter and the printing press.” He showed a video demonstrating the difference between the Latin and Japanese typewriters. The Japanese typewriter utilized a kind of floating-arm mechanism that the typist would guide over the syllabary trays until she found the correct character, whereupon she would press down emphatically, stamping the selected character onto a roll of paper above. The whole process was incredibly inefficient relative to the characters-per-minute that Latin typewriters could produce; however, the Japanese typewriter was still slightly more efficient than longhand.

Although increased efficiency was an impetus for the switch to typewriters in Japan, it was not the only reason businesses adopted mechanized writing. As Adal explained, the typewriter also greatly improved both accuracy and legibility, as well as reproducibility. He said, “In terms of speed, handwriting and typewriting are more or less the same…[but in terms of] accuracy and legibility, you make more mistakes and it’s less easily readable with handwriting. [A] typewriter [creates] fewer mistakes and [is] more readable. With handwriting, additional copies require a mimeograph; whereas with the typewriter, you can just put carbon paper behind the sheet of paper and make up to five copies. And then there is the initial capital investment which is much higher for the typewriter…[but] the human resources cost is much lower because you can hire women.” He explained, “All scribes are male—pretty much all scribes—the vast majority of scribes are; whereas typists in Japan, and in the West, are female.” Scribes earned a higher salary than typists. Adal also clarified that Japanese typewriters were almost never owned by private individuals; they were used almost exclusively in business settings.

He then stated, “I’m arguing that the spread of the typewriter is part of the massive spread of print, which really begins with the Gutenberg revolution; it begins with the printing press. But it’s also crucially dependent on the typewriter…because most of the written output of humanity is not printed on the printing press; it’s a tiny minority of it.”

With this, Adal segued into the main argument of his presentation. He said, “A universal language never takes over obviously; a universal script never takes over. But print does succeed as a universal language.” What Adal means, more or less, is that the popularity of the typewriter caused print to supplant handwriting as the sort of universal medium through which the majority of information was thenceforth disseminated. He outlined two main reasons for this: circulation and authority. By circulation, Adal means that the typewriter allowed documents to be replicated and shared more easily. He also noted that typed documents simplified storage, as paper sizes were standardized for use in the typewriter. By authority, Adal means that the sterile, disembodied quality that print introduced to the writing lent it a kind of bureaucratic austerity that was unattainable in handwritten text.

After the presentation, Adal answered questions from the audience.

