By Michael Plumb, Editor-in-Chief

Free Fun Fridays continued this month with Fry-Yay and Frisbees in the Nosh of the Millennium Student Center. Everyone could pick up a frisbee with fries and one sauce on September 15. The event was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The initiative is to help have more students, faculty, and staff on campus on Fridays. The next Free Fun Friday is October 13 called Fearsome Fry-Yay. The event advertises to join them on a spooky, scary, superstition filled day.