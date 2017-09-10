By Kat Riddler, Managing Editor

The University of Missouri-St. Louis’ annual UMSL Night at the Ballpark took place on September 8 at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals played the Pittsburgh Pirates starting at 7:15 p.m.

Before the first pitch, attendees were invited to the Cunningham Corner party room for photo opportunities and to receive a Cardinals baseball cap emblazoned with UMSL on the back. They also watched pre-game festivities on the field that featured Dean of the College of Business Administration Charles Hoffman, Student Government Association President Sean Burkett, senior, psychology, Louie the mascot, and others. From the reception area, everyone could enjoy the first pitch thrown by the UMSL Alumni Association President Stacy McMurray, BSBA 1990.

The event has become so popular that they moved to a food voucher system from the buffet style featured in years past. Nearly 750 UMSL alumni, students, staff, faculty, and friends filled the seats to see the Cardinals win 4-1.

Participants received a meal voucher for a hotdog and soda, an UMSL baseball cap, and a Kelly Green Cardinals jersey with each purchased ticket for $25. Students could purchase tickets for $20. Attendees were also entered into raffles for a Fitbit Charge 2, Amazon Fire Tablet 8, gift card for the Cardinals Team Store, and an UMSL themed gift basket.

The event was a campus collaboration sponsored by the Office of Alumni Engagement, UMSL Alumni Association, and the UMSL Office of Student Involvement.