By Daniel Strawhun, A&E Editor

From March 16 through March 19, UMSL Theatre & Cinema Arts will present the award winning musical “The Wiz” at the Touhill Performing Arts Center. Written by William F. Brown with music by Charlie Smalls, “The Wiz” reimagines Lyman Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” filtering the classic children’s tale through a modern, African American perspective. Musical numbers in “The Wiz” range in influence from soul to hip-hop to rock. The musical will take place in the Anheuser-Busch performance hall. The performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday begin at 7:30 p.m. The performance on Sunday afternoon begins at 2:00 p.m. General Admission tickets are $20; student tickets are $10.

Left Bank Books will host a reading by Pushcart-winning author Susan Perabo on March 16 at 7:00 p.m. Perabo, who has previously published two collections of short stories (“Who I Was Supposed To Be” and “Why They Run The Way They Do”), will read from and discuss her new novel, “The Fall of Lisa Bellow.” The following is taken from Simon & Schuster: “‘The Fall of Lisa Bellow’ is edgy and original, a hair-raising exploration of the ripple effects of an unthinkable crime. It is a dark, beautifully rendered, and gripping novel about coping, about coming-of-age, and about forgiveness.” Perabo will sign copies of the book after the reading. This event is free and open to the public.

On March 19, muralist and art educator Ellie Balk will lead a lecture and interactive art installation at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis. The event is the latest offering in the museum’s Take 5 adult education series. Balk was born in St. Louis but lived in Brooklyn for 12 years, until returning to St. Louis in 2015. Her art focuses on mathematics and complex systems. By incorporating readable data into her pieces, she invites viewers to “make sense” of her work by reading it in the same way that one might read a graph. Sunday Studio: Mural Art with Ellie Balk will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets to the event are $10.