By Danyel Poindexter

Staff Writer

From defying the state of gravity to embellishing the crowd in color and awe, “Shanghai Nights” was everything a performance could ask for. “Shanghai Nights – Dream Journey” features Shanghai acrobats that tell a story of a dreaming boy who meets and falls in love with an exquisitely beautiful fairy phoenix. Attracted by the beauty of her flight, the boy jumps into the water that she glides on. When the fairy phoenix finds the dreaming boy, she is touched by his courage and saves him, inviting him further into the wonderful world of the sea. “Shanghai Nights – Dream Journey” was performed at the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center on October 15.

The classic “Shanghai Nights” have been thrilling audience for 50 years and even now, with their new debut “Dream Journey,” they did not disappoint. As we are introduced to the first and second act of the story, we encounter bright hues of orange and red with splashes of blues hitting our eyes, creating an eruptive yet calming atmosphere and presenting the fire and water as symbols in the story. The colors were highly contrasting, yet dramatic and bright, capturing the audience in the emotion of the story. As we follow the dreaming boy and fairy phoenix into the sea world, we were introduced to new creatures, playful performances, and a clown. The clown constantly entertained the crowd, offering that comical interaction with the audience instead of having a very precise, military driven performance that was so exact about perfection.

Now, there were a few mistakes consisting in two ball-juggling dances and a unicycle flip, that at some point may have had you cringing with anxiety, hoping for nothing further to go wrong. However, those were such minor incidents that it is hard to compare them to the rest of the performance as a whole. The foot-juggling ball dances finished with an acute circulation of tosses and turns while the unicycle performance was engaging and mind blowing, as people jumped roped while riding or jumped onto one another’s unicycles. There was even a moment in which a man balances a pot—throwing it into the air and catching it by its corners with only the knuckles of his fist, the arch of his back, or the top of his head. It was a truly amazing sight to see.

Through the third and fourth acts, the audience becomes more immersed in the tragedy of the story. Evil spirits flock around and seize control of the fairy phoenix and decide to kill the dreaming boy. The devastating moment where the fairy phoenix gets all of her feathers plucked away and slowly dies was a fascinating sight. From a sharp arabesque performed on the shoulder of the enemy to a swirl of intense, dominating red swirls of ribbons and cages, this performance, above all others, captured the hearts of the crowd. Such balance and attention, especially in all the other performances such as the twirling acrobatics done on the aerial ring by a solo performer, were incredible to witness.

The “Dream Journey” performance was not explicit perfection, but I believe that is what I enjoyed that most—that realism of humanity still embedded in great ballerina forms and movements. It was such a journey for not only the cast of this wonderful performance, but for the audience as well. To become a spectator in something you did not deem possible—to become apart of such talent condensed in one room—was truly a special feeling. This was an event I will never forget. I could tell from the crowd’s applause and the inviting laughter of children throughout the performance that they will not as well. If you ever get a chance, take some time out of your schedule and go experience the true depiction of astonishment.