By Kat Riddler, Editor-In-Chief

The new Pokémon game seems to shift from the beloved theme of “to be the best that no one ever was” to “to catch them all is my real test, to train them is my cause.” “Pokémon Sun” and “Pokémon Moon” are the newest Pokémon installments that were released on November 18 in the United States. The game was highly anticipated this year, as 2016 celebrates Pokémon turning 20 years old.

Those who have played the previous Pokémon games notice the difference immediately in the Alola region as gym battles are turned into island trials. Instead of training your Pokémon to compete and collect badges, trainers face an island defender (aka a Pokémon with a power-up). Once you defeat the single Pokémon, or a couple Pokémon as wild Pokémon can now call for help during a battle, then you are given a Z crystal. The crystal can be used during battle to power up certain types of Pokémon moves and can also be shown to Pokémon Center clerks for more item selection. Also, no Pokémon League. But there is a Battle Tree for those seeking more competition.

The shift away from competition is also seen with the player’s rival, if that is what you call Hau. Traditionally, the rival always chooses his starter Pokémon with the type advantage against your starter Pokémon. Instead, Hau chooses the Pokémon with a type disadvantage, making battles with him super easy. His personality is also very laissez faire as he does not seem to care that he is easily defeated each time.

There are 801 Pokémon available to catch in the game. That may seem like a lot. From the previous game, “X” and “Y” there are 721. So only a little less than 100 were added. But to make the old ones seem new, there are Alola forms of certain Pokémon from the original 151 set. Those Pokémon change type and have a new set of moves it can learn along with a change in physical appearance. With that many Pokémon, trainers are constantly catching Pokémon as they travel through the grass. This also puts a focus on catching over battling.

With experience share given at the beginning and experience share going to your whole party, it then becomes super easy to level up Pokémon. There are also lots of healing opportunities besides the many Pokémon Centers on the four islands of Alola. Heal up often, keep catching Pokémon, and battle the occasional trainer.

Battling Pokémon and knowing type advantages is less of a focus in the game. If you have seen the Pokémon before or you caught it, the game remembers it and tells the player which moves are super effective. While it can be argued that it is helpful when trying to remember 801 types and what is good against what, it kind of takes away from knowing the Pokémon. People can just look up the Pokémon type once, fight it using the internet’s advice, then rely on the handicap from then on.

Even in Global Link, where one can battle anyone around the world—a place of traditional competition—there is still a feel of camaraderie within these events. The first global mission is from November 29 through December 13. The goal is for trainers to catch as many Pokémon as they can to reach a combined goal of 100 million Pokémon. If met, each participant receives 1,000 Festival coins to use, and if not they receive 100 coins to use.

Overall, I love Pokémon. That being said, this Pokémon game is not what I am used to when I think of traditional Pokémon games. But change can be good. “Sun” and “Moon” make bold new choices to add to the gameplay making the 20-year-old game feel new. Just know that it is definitely shifting from the traditional competition feel to “Gotta Catch ‘em All.”

Rating: B+