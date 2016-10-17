By Danyel Poindexter, Staff Writer

When high school senior Vee Delmonico is sick and tired of constantly being on the sidelines, pressured by her friends and the frustration built from her mother, Vee decides to join the infamous online dare game called Nerve. The game consists of two options: be a watcher or a player. When Vee chooses player, she sinks into a series of adrenaline-fueled dares that require her to perform increasingly dangerous stunts in order to get more views, climb up in rank, and earn more money. When the game suddenly takes a sinister turn, Vee finds herself in a life or death situation where the finale might determine the future of her and her family. “Nerve” was released on July 27 of this year and featured Dave Franco as Ian and Emma Roberts as Vee. It was the latest Friday Night Flicks film, screened in the SGA Chambers on October 14.

There is one pure, honest word that I can summon when thinking about the entire essence of this movie: anxiety. From the very high sets in places like skyscrapers, to the nerve-racking lows of the train tracks, this movie presented an exceedingly brilliant performance of risk and vigor. The crowd around me was constantly in awe and was enamored while gasping as the next challenge presented itself. I, too, at one point in the movie, gripped my jacket from the perpetual struggle of a fast-beating heart. The camera angles were clean-cut while keeping the visuals alive and extremely realistic.

To do this, the camera angles were placed in a first-person point of view whenever someone of importance—or a quick cameo—is attempting a dangerous dare. The first-person angle created an almost claustrophobic feeling within the audience by seeming to invade that personal space we all hold so dear.

Besides the consistent first-person visuals, the entirety of perception within this movie is more of a fifty-fifty outcome. At times, the sceneries with the sprouting lights and skyscraper views were quite precise and lovely to look at. Other times, the angles presented in a bedroom-conversation scene, for example, appeared a little worn down and repetitive. However, the ambience that the movie sets up from the neon to contrasted colors, infinitely created more dramatic scenes. The subtle offset blues and greens could possibly be deemed the second best part of this movie.

As for the plot, it was seemingly unpredictable, which I admired. At first it appeared to be reaching for a very cliché ending—something I could guess off the top of my head—but even our main character Vee hid some features of her plans from the audience as well as Ian, her “accidental” gaming partner. There definitely was not a dull moment in this movie and for it being in the crime/mystery genre, it fits very well. Though there is a “game” being played, there is still a lot that Ian and Vee must find out if they want to end their sufferings and—seeing that this is a fingerprint operated online game that creates new servers every time someone new gets on—doing so will be a bit of a challenge.

Of course, when you look at this movie you’ll think, ‘dumb teenagers willing to risk their lives,’ and though I agree, the movie has a bigger message to it than that. It brings into focus the severity of our actions as watchers and questions our choices of building up bad situations. “Nerve” is everything an adrenaline junky would want while still keeping that seemingly out of control young adult feature that so many people enjoy today. People should definitely give it a watch if they have not already, but please, don’t attempt these stunts at home.

