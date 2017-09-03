by Chris Zuver, A&E Editor

This coming weekend, on September 9 and 10, the eighth annual LouFest will be held in Forest Park. This year the festival will feature over 30 bands on four stages, as well as stands where local business will be selling their products, and food vendors from all over the St. Louis area. The event is all-ages, and promises that the show will go on, rain or shine.

Of course, the main draw has always been the music at LouFest, which will feature an eclectic range of genres and acts including Weezer, Snoop Dogg, Cage the Elephant, Run the Jewels, Huey Lewis & the News, and Spoon. Additionally, there will be a tribute to the late musician, Chuck Berry with the event dubbed “Hail! Hail! Chuck Berry!” which LouFest describes on their website as “a celebration honoring the father of rock n’ roll.”

Other events at the fest include Market Square, where local and regional vendors will be selling art, clothing, and other accessories. As for food, local restaurants will be set up in the Nosh Pit, including Dewey’s Pizza, Kaldi’s Coffee, Mission Taco Joint, and Strange Donuts, to name a few.

As mentioned before, the event is all-ages. Children will be able to take part in a kid-friendly section called Lou Kidz. While all of the details for this year’s installment have yet to be announced, in past years, the area has included family-friendly DJ’s, yoga, rock-star makeover salons, face-painting, arts & crafts, and a petting zoo.

LouFest also participates in the Rock & Recycle Program. Attendees can visit their center to pick up a bag, which can be filled with recyclables, then traded in for a commemorative t-shirt.

Without including fees, tickets for a one-day pass for either Saturday or Sunday cost $60, while two-day passes run for $95. Additionally, there are more pricey options, such as the VIP weekend pass, which includes complimentary food and drink, a parking pass, access to the VIP lounge, and shaded seating. If you’re an even bigger spender, you can purchase a platinum pass, which includes all of the VIP amenities, as well as golf cart transportation, on-site concierge, and access to platinum viewing areas.

If all of this seems too pricey for you, then there’s another option, as long as you’re a student. This Friday, September 8, LouFest and the St. Louis Regional Chamber will be putting on LouFest U, a free festival for university students from 4 to 10 pm at the Upper Muny Grounds and Festival Plaza in Forest Park. There will be local and national bands performing, including a LouFest alumni band, guest speakers, and regional employers and entrepreneurial organizations for students to meet and connect with.

But if you’re still interested in going to the main event on September 9 and 10, just remember, this will be the last week before the show, and stragglers will naturally start buying up the remaining tickets in the coming days. So if you’ve been putting it off, or you’re just now finding out about LouFest 2017, I would recommend you go to loufest.com now and make your purchase.