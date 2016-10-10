By Sarah Hayes, A&E Editor

There are books out there that accurately and thoughtfully trace the process of community grief in the aftermath of an immense tragedy, such as a school shooting. They walk through the day to day life of the survivors, the ones who have to move on while dodging the attention of an entire nation, not to mention the lingering presences of the ones who died. They illustrate human suffering and loss in complex ways. They humanize the seemingly impossible to humanize. Anne Valente’s “Our Hearts Will Burn Us Down” is not one of these books.

“Hearts” follows four high school students (Zola, Nick, Matt, Christina) who struggle to deal with their lives, working on the school yearbook, and what they saw on the day their classmate Caleb Raynor gunned down 35 students, faculty, and staff before turning the gun on himself. But the shooting, surprising enough, is not the biggest terror on their small town. It is the series of mystery arsons that strike the homes of the families of the shooting victims that forms the heart of the novel. But where the novel falls apart is when it tries to juggle all of these various plot threads, leaving some to seem underdeveloped or ultimately abandoned.

There are too many moments in “Hearts” in which Valente overextends herself, repeating the same thing across an entire paragraph with little variation, or relying on listing things as a way to convey information in a mechanical, detached method. It is meant to be read as the overall voice of a broken community, but it comes off as cynical, obnoxiously all-knowing, and tired.

The format of “Hearts” is interesting, with a mixture of narratives, newspaper articles, and scientific data. But after a while, it becomes less interesting and more Valente showing off how much research she did about arsons and the human body. Nick spends all of his time looking up information and letting it drown out his own voice. His info dumping and blatant disregard for the fact that his classmates’ families are the ones being burned in their beds eventually grinds on his friends’ nerves, but there is no real push to find Nick another, healthier outlet to channel his frustration into. The adults are either useless or unerringly understanding, as if afraid to be seen as uncool by teenage children. There is a lack of complexity outside of the main four teenagers; the supporting cast is a mixed bag of ciphers, stereotypes, and plot devices.

We also have a forced setting and historical ethnography, like Valente had to write this as a post-9/11 St. Louis novel and therefore used every reference to St. Louis landmarks and the War on Terror possible. The characters are unerringly aware of the historical events of 2003 that are going on around them, even in the haze of personal tragedy. One character’s mother is seen reading a biography on George W. Bush in all of her scenes, as if she is solely defined by her fascination with global terrorism. I would not have been surprised if she had at one point been reading about Bush while wearing a St. Louis Cardinals sweatshirt and sitting at a coffee shop in the Central West End under a “St. Louis sky” while the headlines of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch read about the World Series and the assault on Fallujah and blah blah blah.

The one strength “Hearts” has going for it is the complex web of relationships between the four teens and how they support each other through the aftermath of the shooting. Things get messy, they tend to shout at each other and curse, and some of them seem more preoccupied with their sex lives than their school lives, but it feels genuine for teenagers of their standing. I appreciated their candor with one another. It is too bad that their relationships are hidden underneath a tangled mess of contrived plot devices, detached moments of emotional vulnerability, and a slavish attention to setting and timeline. It has pretty writing and complicated characters, but if you are looking for a deeper examination of a community post-shooting, pick up Dave Cullen’s “Columbine” instead and leave the “Hearts” to flame out.