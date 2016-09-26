By Kaitlyn Waller, Staff Writer

The new “Ghostbusters” movie received negative reviews when its trailer was released this summer. However, the previews do not capture the movie well, as this reboot of a cult classic will keep you entertained and laughing.

Kristen Wig plays Erin Gilbert, a reserved and uptight physicist at a university. Wanting to hide her past paranormal work from her boss in order to keep her job, she meets up with her old research partner Abby Yates (Melissa McCarthy) at Abby’s lab, along with Abby’s co-worker Jillian Holtzmann (Kate McKinnon), a quirky but brilliant scientist, in order to ask her to stop publishing their paranormal research book. After some ghost encounters and other mishaps, they eventually overcome their differences and form the group all-too-familiar to fans in order to protect the public from ghosts. They move into a place together for their headquarters and hire a slow-witted secretary named Kevin (Liam Hemsworth), who I found to be one of the funniest characters in the film. Patty Tolan, a worker for the city played by Leslie Jones, also joins the group later on after a terrifying ghost encounter in the subway.

The actresses work well together and have great chemistry, delivering fun and weird characters that have equal screen time and equal importance.

At the beginning of the movie it seems as if the actresses are restrained by the cleaner script, since most of them have been associated with cruder humor than what “Ghostbusters” has to offer. As the story progresses, though, the actresses do not have any troubles in delivering an abundance of hilarious jokes.

There are several nostalgic cameos from the original “Ghostbusters,” but their characters tend to clutter the plot line and fail to add to the film. Steve Higgins from “The Tonight Show” also appears for brief moments and, unlike the other cameos, he delivers some of the best lines of the movie.

“Ghostbusters” is very bright, with neon colors and illuminescent ghosts and ectoplasm. Several of the ghosts the team encounters are visually neat and come out at the audience from the screen, but they tend to lack originality. The ghosts are also cartoonish in appearance, but this contributes to the light-heartedness of the movie. There are several good action scenes and a great climax. You can expect to hear the trademark theme song several times, along with some appearances of the original “Ghostbusters” ghosts.

The major drawback of the movie is the plot. It is not well developed. There are several plot holes, inconsistencies, and certain events that seem to happen suddenly without prior buildup. The villain of the film is also poor. His actions are those of a typical outcast villain with stiff acting and lines that are cringe-worthy, as they seem out of place with the context of the movie. He is more of an outsider than an integral part in the story. Some scenes are also in poor taste and should not have been used as a source for humor.

There are swear words used and other suggestive material, but besides for those few instances, the humor is clean yet funny for a PG-13 movie.

It is over two hours, but there is never a dull moment. It will keep you laughing throughout the entire duration. “Ghostbusters” is a fun movie to watch if you want to have a good laugh and feel nostalgic. I personally have not laughed that hard during a film in a long time.

“Ghostbusters” was the newest film shown during Friday Night Flicks, which takes place in the SGA Chambers in the Millennium Student Center on Fridays at 7 p.m. Attendance is free and food is provided. The next Friday Night Flick will be “Star Trek Beyond” on September 30.