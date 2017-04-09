By Daniel Strawhun, A&E Editor

Arianna String Quartet with Amara Quartet

On April 10, the Arianna String Quartet will welcome the Amara Piano Quartet to the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center for a shared concert. The concert will begin with two pieces to be performed by the Amara Piano Quartet: Joaquin Turina’s Piano Quartet in A minor, Op.67 and Antonin Dvorak’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op.87. After the piano quartets have been played, members of the Arianna String Quartet will join the Amara Piano Quartet for a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Sextet “Souvenir de Florence.” The Arianna String Quartet with Amara Quartet Concert will begin at 8 p.m. Admission to the concert is free and open to public. The concert is presented by the UMSL School of Fine and Performing Arts.

“Taking it to the Streets”

“Taking it to the Streets” is the newest exhibition to be hosted by Gallery 210 on the UMSL campus. The exhibition “focuses on contemporary urban experiences … of deep interest to the communities of North St. Louis County, North St. Louis City and all of Metro St. Louis.” The artists featured in the exhibition—Howard Barry, Cbabi Bayoc, Damon Davis, Attilio D’ Agostino, Christine Ilewski, Louis Ingrum, Basil Kincaid, De Andrea Nichols, Chris Phillips, Solomon Thurman, Annetta Vickers-Bentil, and Denise Ward-Brown—all address the themes of race, social injustice, gender, and sexuality in some capacity. “Taking it to the Streets” at Gallery 210 will be accompanied by a concurrent exhibition at the Kranzberg Arts Center, “Art Alive on the Streets,” which will feature many of the same artists. Admission to “Taking it to the Streets” is free and open to the public during normal gallery hours. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The FAB 9’s Big Day Out! at Sculptureworks Ferguson

On April 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., UMSL’s Fine Arts department will host “The FAB 9’s Big Day Out!” at the Sculptureworks Ferguson gallery. The art exhibition anticipates the Fine Art department’s annual Senior Thesis show, which will be held on May 11 in the Fine Arts building. The FAB 9 consists of Katie Collico, Jianing Han, Laura Howell, Afton Joiner, Samantha Kennedy, Samantha Lacadin, Brian Lewis, Don Quon, and Tom Thompson. “The FAB 9’s Big Day Out!” will feature a variety of media, including sculpture, painting, photography, prints, and mixed media. Light refreshments and appetizers will be served. All ages are welcome. Sculptureworks Ferguson is located at 830 S. Florissant Rd., Ferguson, MO 63135. Admission to this event is free and open to the public.