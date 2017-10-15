By Roderick M. Wilbon, Sports Editor

The Associated Black Collegians’ 12th Annual Greek Step Show took place on October 7 at the J.C. Penney Auditorium on the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus. The show was hosted by KizzQ By The Way and Miss Pooh from HOT 104.1 FM, with DJ Homicide on the 1’s and 2’s for over 250 guests. ABC is the student organization with the slogan, “Invest In Self. Invest In ABC.” The group celebrates African-American heritage and culture on campus.

The chairs of this event included: Ysaye Ellis, senior, media studies, events coordinator; Lilo Baker, senior, theater and dance, public relations chair; and the ABC member committee. The co-sponsors were PRIZM, Campus Life, Student Government Association, University Program Board, Student Retention Services, Office of Admissions, and SEMPA. Their team effort put together this great show that also included a grand prize to the best performance.

Opening the act was fellow UMSL student Mario Miles-Turnage, senior, media studies, who goes by the Instagram name Rivvio McThriftington. A great violinist who has been featured in many projects and his very own EP S.W.I.M. Greeks that participated were: Alpha Eta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated and the Beta Nu Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated. The show also had performances by dance groups: Team Rocket, Dream Team, and Gentlemen of Vision. The show ended with Beta Nu Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated winning the showcase for a $1,000 grand prize.