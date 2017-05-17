By Jorge Jones, staff writer

The film, “Everything, Everything,” is a romance-drama directed by Stella Meghie released May 19 in theaters. The theme of the movie is that life cannot be truly appreciated from behind a closed door. There are subtle clues through scenery use and plot direction that subconsciously attempt to persuade the audience to book a flight to an exotic location. However, on the surface, the film is another love story that attempts to rush past the plot holes it creates.

“Everything, Everything” is centered around Maddie Whittier (Amandla Stenberg), an eighteen year old girl who has an uncommon illness that prevents her from leaving the house. She solely interacts with her mom, her nurse, and her caregiver. The story gathered speed when a new family arrives and Maddie Whittier catches a glimpse of the new boy next door, Olly Bright (Nick Robinson). Olly’s family moves so often that they have a routine in place to greet the neighbors. Olly is challenged to come up with different ways to communicate with Maddie since she cannot leave the house. The two characters strike up a love interest with each other and attempt to overcome the issues that result from them being unable to be near each other without risking Maddie’s life.

The film had a wonderful soundtrack. Most of the songs are recognizable and succeed to pump up the emotions of the audience when the dialogue stalls. The wardrobe of every cast member besides the main character are unoriginal. The nurses wear scrubs, the doctors wear lab coats, and the students wear uniforms. However, the uniform of the main characters stood out from the rest in all but one scene. This reinforced the different upbringing of the main characters and their outlook on life.

The film should have been extended past the hour and a half. The second half of it moves significantly faster than the first and the audience struggles to keep up with the behavior of the characters. Multiple characters are introduced in some manner of importance and never seen again. There are few seconds in this film that the audience cannot predict what will happen. But this does not really matter because the film is over long before the audience can grow bored of knowing what is coming.

Ultimately, the film receives six out of ten stars. The cast is beautiful, but their chemistry begins to lack in the second part of the film where it is needed the most. As the protagonist undergoes her character change, the result comes off selfish and childish because the pace of the film at the end. It needed to slow down to have emotions marinate. This film is perfect for a date where both parties have trouble finishing films or anyone who saw “Bubble Boy” and thought it could use a spin-off with less humor and a better-looking cast of actors.